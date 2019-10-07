Cruisin’ campers arrive early and find their favorite viewing spots

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It looks like more cruisers are coming in earlier this year for Cruisin’ the Coast than in previous years.
A significant amount of visitors are in recreational vehicles - that from Linda Hornsby, executive director of the Mississippi Hotel Motel Lodging Association.
Cruisin’ has always been known for the camper crowds lining Highway 90, ready to see the car parades up close with just the right mix of exhaust and salt air.
Vernon James has been camping in an RV at Cruisin’ since Hurricane Katrina.
“You have more, you know, you can see more, you can do more,” he said. “That way, you can stay out all night if you want to and then go to bed when you want to. It’s just fun coming here, and having people you meet that’s from all over the country come here and try to be together, like a big family.”
Just as in real estate, camping sites are all about location, location, location.
James’ site is at the halfway mark and right in his comfort zone.
“You don’t see a lot of burnouts, which is good because I don’t want to see anybody hurt,” James said. “You might see one or two, but down the street, you’re going to see more than you want to see.”
Jimmy Jones is camping just down the street for the same reason. He wants to be where the action is but just not too much of it.
“We try to stay away from the real crowded section down there on the other end, especially late in the week,” he said. “A lot of us come early and enjoy the beach and the water and hopefully the nice weather.”
His friend Jimmy Dickson said camping provides more freedom.
“Because when you stay at hotels, you’re limited to the real estate you have to set up and view the cars riding up and down the Highway 90,” he said. “Where we are, we have our own little beach front space to watch the cars cruise. So, we enjoy that a lot.”
Registration begins Monday followed by events and entertainment all week long.
