Convicted murderer thought to have escaped Parchman found on facility’s grounds

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi say a convicted murderer who was thought to have escaped from a maximum security prison has been found on the facility’s grounds.
News outlets report that the Mississippi Department of Corrections announced Saturday afternoon they’d located 34-year-old inmate Matthew Craig McKamey at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
McKamey is serving a life sentence there for stabbing a 92-year-old woman to death in 2005.
Corrections officials said in a Facebook post that McKamey was initially reported missing from his unit early Saturday morning but was located hours later.
