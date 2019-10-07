Cold front brings scattered storms today

A cold front will finally be coming to the region. Expect this front to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms today as it arrives on the coast. Some will see rain and some won’t, such is the nature of scattered thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall will be possible today. It doesn’t look like washout: rainfall totals are expected to be up to a half-inch in most locations, with isolated higher amounts possible. Cooler temperatures will arrive overnight tonight and tomorrow. We’ll wake up Tuesday morning to 60s on the thermometer which is much closer to normal for this time of year. And tomorrow afternoon’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s instead of the 90s we had last week. Pleasant conditions continue Wednesday. Another front may arrive later this week around Friday or Saturday, bringing another chance for hit-or-miss showers and possibly even cooler air by Saturday.