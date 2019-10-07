Alabama man makes first stop in Mississippi on Breast Cancer Awareness tour

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are constantly searching for their calling in life. Well, one Alabama man says he’s figured his out, and it’s starting right here in Mississippi.
It may not seem like much, but a small pink lawn mower is how Rodney Smith Jr. is leaving his mark on breast cancer and countless lives around the country.
“To see a young man like Rodney, step up, and do this is just amazing to me," said 43-year-old Breast Cancer survivor, Brittney Creel.
During the month of October, Rodney is partnering with survivors, those who are battling or those who have lost a loved one to breast cancer.
“I’m having them come out and mow a strip with me, sign my lawnmower and share their story,” Rodney explained.
He first got the idea to use lawn mowing back in 2015.
“I came across this elderly man mowing his lawn. It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out. And that night I decided I’ll start mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans, and it grew from there,” Rodney said.
Rodney and his pink lawn mower are traveling to all 50 states. In Poplarville, he met Brittney.
“I found a lump on my own. I ended up with triple-negative breast cancer. I went through six rounds of chemo, and in December, at the end of those treatments, I had a double mastectomy,” Brittney explained.
And while lawn mowing isn’t a direct cure, Rodney’s efforts are leaving a huge impact on those he’s affecting. He believes this is his calling and just wants people to feel loved.
“There are many ways to make a difference. My tool of choice just happens to be with a lawnmower,” he said. “I’m just letting them know that people do care about them.”
At the end of his journey, Rodney plans on auctioning his lawnmower and donating the proceeds to My Hope Chest, an organization that funds breast reconstruction surgery for breast cancer survivors.
