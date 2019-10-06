Voter registration deadline approaching

1. Complete a Mail-In Voter Registration Application. Provide the information requested, including your driver’s license number and/or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not provide your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number, you must send with your application: a copy of a current and valid photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.