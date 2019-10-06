Voter registration deadline approaching

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is Monday, October 7, 2019.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 5.
Mississippi residents can register to vote in-person or by mail at the Circuit Clerk or Municipal Clerk’s Office. Registration requirements will be listed below.
Registration Qualifications
Every U.S. citizen who possesses the following qualifications is eligible to register to vote in Mississippi:
- A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election; • At least 18 years old (or will be 18 by the date of the next General Election);
- Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and
- Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime as defined by Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution or by Attorney General Opinion, unless pardoned, rights of citizenship restored by the Governor or suffrage rights restored by the Legislature.
Registering in Person
1. You may register to vote in person at any of the following locations: Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, Department of Public Safety or any state or federal agency offering government services, such as the Department of Human Services.
2. You must register to vote 30 days before the date of the election. If the 30th day falls on a Sunday or legal holiday, then both the postmark and in-person deadline is extended to the next regular business day.
Registering by Mail
1. Complete a Mail-In Voter Registration Application. Provide the information requested, including your driver’s license number and/or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not provide your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number, you must send with your application: a copy of a current and valid photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.
2. Send your Mail-In Voter Registration Application to the Circuit Clerk’s Office located in the county of your residence.
3. Applications must be postmarked 30 days before the date of the election. If the 30th day falls on a Sunday or legal holiday, then both the postmark and in-person deadline is extended to the next regular business day.
4. Mail-In Registration Applications are available at your Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, public library, and other participating government offices. Also, Mail-In Registration Applications may be downloaded here.
Where to Vote
After registering to vote, your Voter Registration Card will be sent to your residence/ mailing address provided on your application. Your Voter Registration Card will provide the name, location, and number of the precinct in which you will vote.
You may contact your Circuit Clerk’s Office for more information. Polls are open each Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Are you registered to vote?
Verify if you are an active registered voter here.
For more information on voting and a complete Mississippi voter registration guide, visit here.
