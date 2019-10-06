View the Cruise doubles the fun with extra day of cars

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This is a time to get lost in the past. That’s what classic cars can do.
“Stepping back in time, man,” said Iowa resident Perry Peterson.
He came dressed and decorated for a 1,000-mile drive back in time.
“Woodstock, baby!” he said while showing off his Woodstock medals. “Woodstock!”
One more day means more time with the fine rides.
“It’s good for us,” Peterson said. “We came down yesterday. We want to see all the cars we can.”
There were plenty at the first Saturday version of View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport.
For Donald Guidry, it means more time to sell his cars.
“This is the biggest stage in the world,” he said. “If you want to sell a car, it's the time to sell it.”
There are plenty of buyers who come to Cruisin’.
“What you have is people that used to have these kinds of cars when they were young, and they tore them up,” Guidry said. “Now they’re buying cars that they wish they would have kept.”
Mark Johnson likes the extra day to look at cars, but he’s not ready to buy one.
“No, sir. Now right now,” he said. “I’d like to have one, but I can’t afford one right now what some of them sell for.”
Skip Morgan of Baltimore likes the extra time here - and not just to show off his 1956 Lead Sled.
“It’s to celebrate Cruisin’ the Coast with the wonderful people of Mississippi and the hospitality they extend to all the visitors,” he said. “And, if they can add another day, beautiful. Keep ‘em coming.”
Cruise the View continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To keep up with all of the Cruisin’ the Coast events, visit Gulf Coast Weekend’s website.
