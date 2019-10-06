Traffic reminders for motorists during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday is the first official day of Cruisin’ the Coast, and that means traffic is on the minds of everyone traveling the Gulf Coast this week.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists of road closures happening during the event and alternate routes available.
In Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 6, U.S. Highway 49 South between 17th Street and Highway 90 will be closed from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. Motorists will not have access to 23rd Avenue from Highway 90.
In Moss Point on Tuesday, Oct. 8, State Route 613 will be closed in all directions from Bellview Avenue to Dutch Bayou Road from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Northbound 18-wheeler traffic is asked to take Martin Luther King Boulevard to State Route 63 to access Interstate 10.
In Bay St Louis, beginning Thursday, Oct. 10 until Saturday, Oct. 12, from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m., motorists will not have access to North Beach Boulevard from Highway 90.
Anyone familiar with driving Highway 90 in Biloxi during major events will see the familiar orange cones lining the roadway during Cruisin’ the Coast as well as part of the city’s traffic plan.
“Every year we try to change the traffic plan a little bit and learn from the year before, but for the most part the traffic plan you are used to seeing with the cones will be the same,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller in the October issue of BNews Monthly. “We are, however, going to leave a little more distance between the cones so you will see a little less cones."
The spacing of the cones will allow better maneuvering for the larger, older vehicles expected for Cruisin’ the Coast.
The cones will be placed between Interstate 110 and DeBuys Road. City officials said they will limit traffic to the right-hand lane only if needed.
“Our infrastructure is really not designed to handle all the traffic that we have during a major event like this. So we want to remind everyone to be patient and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. It’s more of a party atmosphere during Cruisin’, so be patient and enjoy the sights," Miller said.
