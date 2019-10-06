Spotty showers and storms possible on Sunday

Rain chances will be lower tonight, but a few showers may graze by on Monday morning. Lows will be in the 70s. A cold front will be moving in on Monday, but we’re still going to be warm ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. This front will bring some scattered showers and storms. Cooler and drier air will move in by Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Tuesday with lower humidity. Spotty showers are possible through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.