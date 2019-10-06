Spotty showers and storms possible on Sunday

Happy Sunday! We have the chance for a few spotty showers and storms today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will be lower tonight, but a few showers may graze by on Monday morning. Lows will be in the 70s. A cold front will be moving in on Monday, but we’re still going to be warm ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. This front will bring some scattered showers and storms. Cooler and drier air will move in by Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Tuesday with lower humidity. Spotty showers are possible through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
In the tropics, there are two areas where an area of low pressure or tropical system may form. These areas are in the western Atlantic and they are not a concern for the Gulf Coast.
