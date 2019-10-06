President Trump coming to Louisiana Friday on eve of election day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana Friday for a Republican rally on the eve of statewide elections.
Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon his plan to head to Louisiana, but did not say what part of the state he will visit.
Election day is Oct. 12.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy released a statement regarding the president’s visit saying, “I urged President Trump to come to Louisiana and rally voters because this election is important to Louisiana’s future. Under the current governor, taxes are sky high and families are struggling. President Trump cares about Louisiana, and he wants to help put this state on a better path. I am thrilled that he is coming back to Louisiana.”
