MGCCC Rolls Past Southwest Mississippi On Homecoming

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The second ranked Bulldogs were hungry for a win on a hot afternoon in front of a big crowd on Homecoming. After a big win last week over Copiah-Lincoln, MGCCC came out firing early and never really looked back.
Quarterback Chance Lovertich threw for 345 yards at a 75% completion rate and five touchdowns on the day. His favorite target today was Marquise Bridges, who hauled in six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
The Bulldog defense held the Bears to under 100 yards rushing and receiving, forced two turnovers, and gathered seven sacks in a dominant performance.
On top of a great win on Homecoming, the number-one ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons lost on Saturday, perhaps clearing the way for MGCCC to climb up to the top spot in the entire country.
The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday evening at East Central Community College.
