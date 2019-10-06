Keesler airmen send suppplies to support Camp Shelby joint training operation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s training day at Keesler Air Force Base.
Sunday morning, airmen with the 327th and 815th Airlift Squadrons took part in Operation Arctic Anvil, a joint force training exercise with the U.S. Army.
“We do it to simulate them out in a combat zone where they don’t have an airfield for us to land at or it’s too dangerous to land an aircraft," said pilot Lt. Col. Stuart Rubio.
The squadrons sent eight bundles of supplies to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, using the experience to practice their technique.
“We can prepare to go and do operational deployments, and we have to be called to use our training for real-world exercises," said pilot Nicholas Foreman.
“We use that to resupply them with ammo, MREs, some food or anything that they need," Rubio said.
The supplies will go to an Alaska-based Army unit training at Camp Shelby. Last week on Oct. 2, 23 paratroopers in 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division were injured in a nighttime exercise. Three people remain in the hospital after undergoing surgery. The rest of the troops resumed training the very next day.
“We’re going to airdrop it in up at Camp Shelby for them to continue their operations up there,” Rubio said.
As the airmen helped the trainees sharpen their skills on the ground, pilots worked on flying in big formations with four planes instead of the usual two.
“It really has to make you think, work a lot harder. Everybody has to be synced up much better as far as all the aircraft and all the people on the ground and who all you’re talking to and working with," Foreman described.
According to Rubio, every round of practice helps the squadrons operate like a well-oiled machine.
“This is what we do, this is what we train for, this is our mission. We do it here in a safe environment so that when we get called upon to do this overseas, we’re able to do it and we’re comfortable with it.”
