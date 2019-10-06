Balloons popping mistaken for gunfire at St. Martin school dance

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple WLOX viewers have reached out, concerned about a possible shooting during St. Martin Middle School’s Homecoming Dance Saturday night.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told WLOX a post was made on social media claiming a shooting would happen during the dance.
During the dance, the sound of balloons popping was mistaken for gunshots, causing a panic, according to Ezell. No injuries have been reported; however, school officials did make the decision to end the dance early and send students home.
A similar incident happened at the Mississippi State Fair Friday night, causing many to panic and run, several in the crowd being injured in the process.
