WATCH LIVE at 10 am: USS Cincinnati (LCS20) Commissioning in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday at 10 a.m., the United States Navy will commission the USS Cincinnati (LCS20) in Gulfport. You can watch the commissioning ceremony live, right here on WLOX.com, beginning at 10 a.m.
The 3,200-ton ship was built by General Dynamics/Austal USA in Mobile. It’s 421.5 feet long, 103.7 feet wide, and is powered by two gas turbine engines, two main propulsion diesel engines and four waterjets.
This is the fifth ship to be named Cincinnati, the most recent was a Los Angeles class submarine that served in the Cold War.
