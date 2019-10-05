Thousands in downtown Pascagoula for annual Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of vendors and thousands of shoppers lined downtown Pascagoula Saturday for the 42nd annual Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival.
“Food is number one. Handmade things, number two, and the different boutiques and stuff as well," said Lindsey Power.
“I have my goodies. I had to get my pork skins and popcorn," added Charlotte Brown. She was at the event on behalf of Adrienne’s House.
“It’s fun. It’s local," said Traci Floyd.
“Hometown artwork,” said Pete Floyd.
“Day in the Plaza” means all sorts of vendors set up shop, and boutiques already along Delmas Avenue open their doors.
“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month so we’re trying to spread the awareness," Brown added. Zonta is also a chance for local organizations to share how they’re helping the community.
“We have purple stickers and we have other literature and everything you would need if you are in that situation or know someone that’s in that situation," Brown said.
Wooden signs, jewelry, candles, even handmade oyster birdhouses. If you want it, you can find it at Zonta.
“We’ve been extremely busy yes. It’s been a good day," said Branda Kitchens of Kitsue Originals.
A lot of shoppers said this isn’t their first time at the Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival, and it won’t be the last.
Organizers estimate about 12,000 people attend the festival each year.
