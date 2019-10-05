4 soldiers injured in Camp Shelby training recovering in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four U.S. Army paratroopers remain in the hospital following Wednesday night's training accident at Camp Shelby.
The soldiers were injured when they landed in trees after parachuting from a C-130 aircraft during a nighttime training exercise.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn said three of the soldiers have had surgery and all are expected to make a full recovery.
The paratroopers are with the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division based in Alaska.
Meanwhile, ground training for the brigade that was suspended after the accident has resumed. The exercise, called “Operation Arctic Anvil” will last through the end of October. No other airborne operations were scheduled for the training.
