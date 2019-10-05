Navy commissions USS Cincinnati during Gulfport ceremony

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The USS Cincinnati is now ready for duty. It was commissioned Saturday at the Port of Gulfport.
“I hereby place the United States Ship Cincinnati in commission. May God bless and guide this warship and all who shall sail in her," said Adm. James Foggo during the commissioning ceremony.
Seventy sailors will man missions aboard the Cincinnati, which is touted as one of the fastest and most technologically advanced warships in the world.
“As far as the ship, isn’t she a beauty? Remarkable," said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
It's the fifth Navy vessel to bear the name of the "Queen City" of Ohio.
“I have no doubt that this ship and the sailors she carries will go on to represent our country and our Navy throughout the world, with both honor and integrity, carrying on the legacy of all those who sail the Cincinnati before them," said Rep. Steven Palazzo.
The ship also carries the motto of its namesake - "Strength in Unity."
“How appropriate for a United States vessel, justice, power, wisdom, stronger when united. These are the values we cherish in Cincinnati. These are the values we cherish as Americans. One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," said Cincinnati Rep. Brad Wenstrup.
Saturday’s commissioning ceremony brought out a sea of more than 1,400 people. For Ken and Rosalee Campbell, the historic event was one they couldn’t miss.
They’re from the Cincinnati area and traveled hundreds of miles to watch history unfold.
“It seemed like such a unique opportunity. We’re both retired. We had the time to do that, and we just thought this is something we had to do," Ken Campbell said.
The 3,200-ton ship left them in awe.
“The power and the strength that it has, but the maneuverability and just an amazing and beautiful ship she is," Rosalee Campbell said.
A sense of pride was shared by all as the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship stands prepared to defend and protect our country for decades to come.
The USS Cincinnati was built in Mobile, Alabama, and will be homeported in San Diego, California.
