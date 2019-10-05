Mr. Mack says goodbye to Pass Christian Walmart

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - He has been loved by customers and co-workers alike, but now Mr. Mack, that smiling face that has greeted customers at the Pass Christian Walmart, is retiring.
He only worked there for 18 months, but in that time he has come to be known as "Mr. Walmart."
He greets customers with his infectious smile and sometimes with a song, which he demonstrated to his co-workers during a farewell party before he worked his last shift.
“Welcome into this place, welcome into this shopping center,” he sang with a soft lilt.
After he retired from the Air Force, Moore worked another 20 years at Keesler Air Force Base and from there he worked as a school bus driver for Biloxi schools and drove for casinos. He started his Walmart career before Hurricane Katrina but left for Georgia for several years.
He returned to the Gulf Coast and eventually ended up back at Walmart where he has become a beloved personality.
Moore had his co-workers in the palm of his hand as he thanked them for gathering in his honor, told jokes and sang.
His daughter said that’s the way he is all the time, always smiling.
“That is just me," Mr. Mack said. "I love people”
One of Mr. Mack’s hallmarks has been his clothing style. If he was going to be seen by all those shoppers, he was going to look his best, he explained.
“Who’s the first person they’re going to see? Me. And I want to be looking good.” he said as his co-workers laughed with him. “I want to be looking good.”
Few people would guess that he is 87 years old, but when you are loved by so many, it is easy to feel young. That love was showered on him Friday as co-workers said goodbye and wished him well.
Mack Moore will continue to stay busy teaching ballroom dancing in Gulfport and Pass Christian, and of course, he will stop by to visit his friends at Walmart.
