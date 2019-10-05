High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. Our Lady Academy

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Top-5 matchup in Bay Saint Louis between two of the best volleyball programs in Mississippi.
Back-to-back Class II state champion Vancleave (31-4) took a visit to the 13-time Class I powerhouse, Our Lady Academy (28-3) Thursday night. The Crescents beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season - winning in five sets - so Vancleave was ‘foaming at the mouth’ for a chance at revenge.
The Bulldogs had no problems against the Crescents, completing service ace after service ace, to win in straight sets.
