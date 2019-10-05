Coast residents, visitors relieved after Water Advisory Lifted

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The weight of a months-long water contact advisory is now lifted from the shoulders of beach vendors in South Mississippi.
“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, it will be better,” said Jonathan Foster with Life’s a Beach Jet Ski Rentals.
On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced that after months of testing, coastal waters now meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards.
“People will come, have a great time and enjoy the beautiful Coastal Mississippi experience,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi.
Tourism experts said South Mississippi saw record lows in the peak season. Segarra said now that the water contact advisory is lifted, it is time to move forward.
“That will provide us another important communication piece to promote the fall and winter on the Coast,” Segarra said.
As part of its promotional efforts, Coastal Mississippi hosted a group of European travel journalists and immersed them in coastal culture.
“To us Europeans, Mississippi is like the Blues trail, it’s inland, it’s the Delta,” said Norweigian journalist Inge Lundering. "Here you’ve got Florida beat.”
Business is still light for beach vendors on the Coast after a summer plagued by a blue-green algae bloom.
“Now we can rent skis out here instead of going somewhere else,” Foster said.
The news about the advisories being lifted is still fresh to visitors. Chris Crawford, a visitor, shared his excitement after hearing that he was free to take a dip.
“Had some goggles but I couldn’t go swimming, but now I gotta go back to get them. Planning on swimming for sure now,” Crawford said.
