Be Local: Bozo’s Too celebrates first year in business

Bozo’s in Pascagoula is one of those businesses.
This week, Bozo’s Too celebrated its first year in business. The bustling restaurant sits right behind the original Bozo’s. What’s different about Bozo’s Too is it’s a sit-down restaurant with an outdoor area. It holds about 100 hungry people and serves everything from steaks to shrimp po’boys.
It’s such a famous place, people travel from across the region for a meal.
“Bout to get me something to eat! Did y’all drive all the way down here just for Bozos? Yes we did,” said one woman from Monroeville, Alabama.
“I’m going to get the seafood platter because I love fish," added another from Pensacola, Florida.
“It’s been a big learning experience. Just having Bozo’s One and having that small grill in there. I thought I knew everything about the restaurant business. I didn’t know anything,” said Bozo’s owner Keith Delcambre. “We wanted a few things on the menu, but we wanted it to be different. We wanted steaks and tacos, and but you know it’s not all what we want. Sometimes it’s what the customers want.”
What’s next for Bozo’s? Delcambre said there could be a Bozo’s Three in the future.
