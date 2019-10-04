WLOX Player of the Week: St. Patrick’s Charlie Olsen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick football team is off to a remarkable start to their season under first year head coach Trey Bailey. The Fighting Irish stand at 5-1 on the year, and are enjoying a 3 game win streak - one that includes an average margin of victory of almost 27 points per game. A key focal point to the team’s offense has been running back Charlie Olsen, who is fresh off a school record 294 rushing yard performance this past weekend, enough to earn WLOX Player of the Week honors.