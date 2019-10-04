WLOX Player of the Week: St. Patrick’s Charlie Olsen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick football team is off to a remarkable start to their season under first year head coach Trey Bailey. The Fighting Irish stand at 5-1 on the year, and are enjoying a 3 game win streak - one that includes an average margin of victory of almost 27 points per game. A key focal point to the team’s offense has been running back Charlie Olsen, who is fresh off a school record 294 rushing yard performance this past weekend, enough to earn WLOX Player of the Week honors.
“It means a lot," Olsen told WLOX. "All credit to my offensive line, they’re the base of the team. It helps our offensive run.”
Despite the adrenaline-pumping explosion on the ground, Charlie’s attitude is calm, cool, collected, and focused.
“Its just play by play," he said. "You gotta think play by play. Keep going. You gotta keep going.”
Focusing on the next play is crucial to his growth and leadership as an underclassman too, according to coach Bailey.
“Charlie is one of our young guys, he’s only a sophomore. He’s still developing," coach Bailey told WLOX. "I think he would tell you he’s developing every day in that category. In terms of the offense, he’s one of our main guys. And statistically, that shows.”
Coach Bailey, Charlie and the rest of the Fighting Irish are ready to move on from last week and focus on a big task this week - getting their first win in district play since October of 2014.
“It’s district play," Olsen said. "It’s the best play you can get. It’s a whole new ball game, it’s a whole new season starting so it’s really exciting.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.