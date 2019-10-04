Volunteers remove 3 tons of trash during Renew Our Rivers cleanup

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 60 volunteers from Mississippi Power, Singing River Electric and Singing River Federal Credit Union helped clean up the Pascagoula River Friday.
The annual cleanup is part of Mississippi Power’s Renew Our Rivers program.
Volunteers collected several tires, mini-freezers and fridges, pieces of plastic furniture and several doors. They even found a flight of wooden stairs off of someone’s deck.
Initial estimates indicate three tons of debris were collected Friday.
