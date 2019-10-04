Suspect, one victim injured after shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired multiple shots at an an adult and a teenager, injuring one of them.
Brent Mandel Jones Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday night in Biloxi following a shooting. Police said it happened in the 200 block of Keller Avenue at 8:40 p.m.
According to authorities, Jones allegedly demanded the property from a juvenile under the age of 18 and another man in his 20s. Multiple shots were then fired by Jones at the victims, said police.
During the altercation, both the adult victim and Jones were shot. Police say they were both treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to authorities, the suspect and the two victims all knew each other.
Brent is charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of felon in a possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000 for each robbery charge, $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge, and $50,000 for the firearm charge, for a total of $350,000. He was taken to Harrison County Jail.
Biloxi Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have information about this crime, please contact police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
