Ole Miss cancels introductory press conference for new chancellor amid protest

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi did not introduce their new chancellor on Friday during the planned event--instead taking to the school’s official website for the announcement.
The school was set to formally announce their new chancellor Friday, but protests delayed that announcement.
However, Ole Miss has confirmed that former state Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce was hired as the new chancellor.
The decision has been met with controversy, as Boyce was hired as part of a search firm paid $100,000 to find the school’s new chancellor. Many have called upon the Institute of Higher Learning to reconsider the hire.
Some students gathered outside and inside the conference room where the announcement was to be held to protest.
Because of protesters, the meeting for the announcement never got underway. They brought signs and made chants such as, “Glenn Boyce is not our choice!” and “IHL has got to go!”
Ole Miss Police Department decided to cancel the press conference, citing “people who do not want to be civil.”
After the announcement, alumni left the conference room while protesters refused to leave.
Boyce is expected to begin serving as chancellor on or before Oct. 31, according to Ole Miss.
