Man found guilty of negligence in boating death of teen

Vanessa Mauffray, 19, was killed when a boat struck the boat that she was on in June of 2016. (Source: Mauffray Family)
By Lindsay Knowles | October 4, 2019 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:57 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man accused of driving a boat while intoxicated, causing a deadly crash that took the life of a Hancock County teen, has been found guilty in her death.

Eugene Butler Jr., 47, was found guilty of negligence in the 2016 boating death of Vanessa Mauffray.
Eugene Butler Jr., 47, was found guilty Friday of culpable negligence in the death of 19-year-old Vanessa Mauffray.

In June 2016, Mauffray and her boyfriend were in a skiff setting crab traps on Bayou Caddy. Butler, who was driving a 20-foot fishing boat, crashed into the couple's skiff.

Officials said Mauffray died hours later as a result of traumatic injuries sustained during that crash.

After hearing evidence for four days, a jury determined that Butler was negligently operating the boat that crashed into Mauffray, causing her death.

Butler was initially charged with boating under the influence when the incident occurred and was indicted for manslaughter in her death in 2017.

Butler is set to be sentenced on Oct. 14, 2019.

