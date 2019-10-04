Lazy Magnolia offers craft brewed beer in a handcrafted mug

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi's oldest brewery and a Bay St. Louis potter have forged a business relationship.
Lazy Magnolia Brewery in the Kiln has started a mug club in its taproom. People have their own beer mug and meet regularly for special events.
The ceramic mugs are made by Steve Barney, the Mad Potter of Bay St. Louis.
“We’re getting in the zone here, throwing pots on the wheel,” Barney said while sitting at the potter’s wheel.
In this case, Barney is working on mugs, specialized beer mugs for Lazy Magnolia Brewery’s taproom The Porch.
Hundreds of original mugs are on the rack belonging to members of a mug club. The tradition dates back to pubs in Europe.
“In Germany and in the U.K., of course, and all over Europe you can have your own personalized mug or stein stored at the brewery,” said Lazy Magnolia’s Leslie Henderson.
The group that keeps their personal mugs is called Porch Pals. Henderson and Barney work together, with Barney contracted to make the mugs. It’s an example of putting money back in the community.
“Lazy Magnolia had the opportunity to source their mugs from anywhere. From China to a factory in Minnesota, but they went out of their way to source products from Hancock County,” Barney said.
Everything Barney makes is one of a kind. As an artist, he believes he has a partnership with the clay.
“I think that the clay actually knows what it wants to be. It’s my job to let it express itself, so I love the fact that every pot is different,” Barney said.
The customized beer mugs made in Barney’s pottery studio have been a great promotional tool for Lazy Magnolia. The brewery’s regulars come in for special events, grab their mug and share with others in the taproom.
“You’re comfortable with your own cup. Think about drinking coffee in the morning, you want your cup. Same thing with the beer. It turns the brewery into more of your home,” Henderson said.
You can learn more about the Porch Pals mug club by visiting the Lazy Magnolia website.
