Hundreds participate in Jackson County Exceptional School’s Special Olympics

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 200 people pulled out their best moves Friday morning for the Special Olympics, hosted by Jackson County Exceptional School.
Friday morning’s event is the kickoff to the 2019-2020 Special Olympics in the region. Kids and adult from across the county participated in field events like horseshoe, softball and baseball, crocket and more.
It’s a chance for them to practice their skills.
“We’re trying to grow and one of our number one goals at the exceptional school is exposure and education of our students, but also educating the community about people with disabilities," said Jackson County Exceptional School Principal Robert Rumfelt.
"So this is just one more way that we can spread the message that these children deserve the person-first perspective. Instead of looking at them as their disability first, think of them as a person first and then understand how to accommodate their disabilities.”
Friday’s event included participants school age all the way to 21+.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.