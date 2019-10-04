Hot with a chance for thunderstorms

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s today which is much warmer than normal for October. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon as a front stalls across the area. We’ll see less rain tomorrow as the front dissipates. And then Sunday, a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will again be possible as Gulf moisture streams onshore. Monday brings a stronger front from the north and that will lead to wetter weather. Then, starting Tuesday, our temperatures should be much closer to normal with afternoons in the lower 80s and mornings in the 60s.