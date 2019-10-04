Downtown Gulfport gets ready for 10th annual View The Cruise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Gulfport is setting up to host its 10th annual View The Cruise, one of the Coast’s largest kick-off parties ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast.
This year, the group is shifting gears and hosting its signature event over two days to welcome early visitors.
“Cruisers are here on Friday, so this is made for them and our locals to bond,” said board member Rob Stinson.
Downtown is expected to host nearly 20,000 people and their customized classic cars. Saturday features a Cardboard Cruiser Parade hosted by the Gulfport Police Department. People will also have a chance to hear music from local musicians before the big Saturday night concert at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, people will party all day long from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It makes it really exciting that we can have Gulfport downtown closed off for this party," Stinson said.
Downtown boasts more than 20 bars and restaurants. Owners said they’re ready for business to pour in.
“We’re going to staff up. We’ve got plenty of cold beer," said David Reese with Chandeleur Island Brewing. "We’re hoping people come down, enjoy the music and have some of our cold beer while they’re at it.”
Those taking the lead on View the Cruise said it’s all about bringing energy to the city and keep people coming back as it continues to grow.
To keep up with all of the Cruisin’ the Coast events, visit Gulf Coast Weekend’s website.
