Diamondhead mayor answers questions about the future of POA amenities at ‘Coffee Call’ event

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead residents learned more Friday about what it may cost to keep the amenities they’ve enjoyed for years with the Property Owners Association.
Some of the Property Owners Association dues that fund things like the pools, playgrounds and golf courses will no longer be collected next year when the POA covenants start expiring.
Mayor Tommy Schafer addressed the issue at the Hancock Chamber’s Power Hour Coffee Call, bringing up the idea of a park and recreation district as a possible solution.
“If the POA begins to face diminished dues revenue or no longer being able to mandatorily collect dues, the city has an idea. We can form a park and recreation district," Schafer said during the event.
Schafer said it would require local and private legislation to form the park and recreation district. That would allow the city to collect a parcel assessment.
According to Schafer, that would mean residents would pay an estimated $200 to $250 a year in place of paying the $56 a month in POA dues.
“If the dues were to go away, and if the POA chose to take advantage of this, your city would be in a position to operate things, hire contractors, maintain the same employees. In an essence, if you go to play golf or use a pool, we would hope you would never know the difference. Nothing ever changes," Schafer said.
Some residents said that’s reassuring.
“I know and I have a lot of respect for Mayor Schafer, and I think that the community of Diamondhead, the city of Diamondhead will do things to be there for the community and back the community 100% and do whatever it takes," said resident Jackie Miller.
The city and POA will continue to hold meetings to finalize plans.
Schafer did not address the assault charges filed by the POA president that stemmed from a confrontation following one of those meetings.
He did discuss new commercial and residential development, including plans for new homes in the Glen Eagle Phase 2 area.
Schafer also said within a year, the city hopes to see the renovation of the interstate exchange underway to add a roundabout and an extra lane.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.