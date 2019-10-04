Business owners, residents along Courthouse Road: ‘Here we go again’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The progress meetings about Courthouse Road construction have been going on since the project began more than two years ago, and they aren’t going to end anytime soon.
On Friday, business owners and residents along the road got their first update on the road’s new repair project.
Many left saying, “Here we go again.”
“Yeah a lot of frustration there with this, but we’re looking at the end result,” said Lil’ Ray’s owner David Kidd. “We know it is going to be a good thing once it’s done. It’s just getting there.”
Road reconstruction was necessary after more than 20 dips were discovered.
City of Gulfport and Jay Bearden Construction officials came up with a new agreement to fix the dips and put another asphalt overlay.
“I feel very good about it,” said Gulfport project manager Tyler Gentry. “I think we have a good process, what we’re going to get this fixed and have a good road for years to come.”
It wasn’t easy to persuade the doubters, like resident William Siver.
“I’m a devil’s advocate,” he said. “I want the final product to be the best it possibly can be and at the same time, I look at what can be done to improve the process.”
The good news is road work won’t begin until after Cruisin’ the Coast, and it should be finished by Thanksgiving. But some business owners fear it could cause a problem for early Christmas shopping.
“We’re concerned about the window of time that they’ve set this up for, but hopefully they’re going to take care of it.”
The schedule is as follows:
Dip repair: Oct. 26-Nov. 2
Mill for overlay: Nov. 2-9
Overlay: Nov. 9-16
Temporary striping: Nov. 16-23
Permanent striping: Dec. 2-6
“I want to be optimistic about it. I really do,” Siver said. “I would hope that the gentleman from Bearden does what he says he’s going to do. It’s important that Courthouse Road looks correct, and being a concerned citizen, I just want to make sure we’re going to get our bang for the buck if you will.”
The project will cost about $200,000 with 80% funding from MDOT and 20% from the city.
