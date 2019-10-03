Record heat for now. Big changes are on the way.

Another round of record-setting heat is expected today with afternoon temperatures soaring back into the mid and perhaps upper 90s which is exceptionally rare for October. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll have another repeat of this weather for Friday. Then a cold front passes on Friday night, allowing for a brief period of slightly lower humidity across parts of South Mississippi mainly on Saturday morning. This weekend starts mainly dry on Saturday. But, could become wetter on Sunday and even into Monday as Gulf moisture draws northward over the coast. After some hit-or-miss showers on Sunday and Monday, expect a stronger cold front to arrive by Tuesday, sending our afternoon temperatures down into the 80s instead of the 90s and our mornings down into the 60s instead of 70s which is much closer to normal for this time of year. We continue to track a west-northwest-moving Caribbean tropical disturbance located near western Cuba which could enter the southern Gulf late by this weekend, possibly leading to unsettled weather near the Yucatan Peninsula. There are no tropical systems threatening Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.