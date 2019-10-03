Paratroopers injured in nighttime exercise at Camp Shelby

Paratroopers with 1st Squadron - Airborne, 40th Cavalry Regiment, spent Sunday (Sept. 29) rehearsing fast-rope insertion from two UH-60 Blackhawks in preparation for Arctic Anvil 2019 at Camp Shelby. (Source: Facebook/4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division)
By WLOX Staff | October 2, 2019 at 11:46 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 12:33 AM

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WLOX) - A nighttime military exercise at Camp Shelby sent more than a dozen injured paratroopers to hospitals Wednesday night.

WLOX News has learned that the exercise involved around 80 soldiers parachuting into a wooded area from a C-130. Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn told WDAM Television the trouble happened when the wind blew the paratroopers away from their intended drop zone and into a group of pine trees.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene, but there is no information on the extent of the injuries except that none are life-threatening.

The soldiers are part of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division out of Alaska. They’re training at Camp Shelby as part of “Operation Arctic Anvil.”

According to the group’s Facebook page, the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division is an airborne brigade combat team of the United States Army. The unit is home-stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska and is a subordinate unit of U.S. Army Alaska.

Just after midnight, the Mississippi National Guard released the following statement about the incident:

"At 8:00 P.M. this evening the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, United States Army Alaska, conducted an Airborne Operation on Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss., with approximately 650 Soldiers jumping in to begin at ten-day training exercise. We are still consolidating Soldiers on the drop zone at this time.

Airborne Operations all bear an inherent risk. We strive to mitigate this risk as much as possible. Forrest General Hospital was notified prior to the jump of the potential influx of patients and the types of injuries to be expected and emergency vehicles were on standby at Camp Shelby prior to the jump.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support that we have received from units here on Camp Shelby as well as local first responders. The entire community has come together to ensure that we are able to provide expert treatment to any Soldiers who were injured during the Airborne Operation. Confirmed injuries are not known at this time.

Once all Soldiers have been accounted for, our goal is ultimately to continue training. Despite the challenges that we currently face, Soldiers always place the mission first."

