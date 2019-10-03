Long Beach School Board resolves raffle involving guns

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -The Long Beach High School Diamond Club wanted some big-ticket items for their fundraising raffle. It turns out some of those prizes were guns.
Long Beach High senior Elizabeth Napier and others noticed the firearm prizes and decided to speak up about the issue.
“I did a little research and noticed they were raffling off guns, and I thought that’s really weird because there’s many people that are losing their kids over shootings, so why would a school raffle off semi-automatic handguns?” Napier said.
It turns out Napier’s concerns went all the way up the chain to the Long Beach School Board, which had approved the raffle, which is common practice when school groups and organizations hold fundraising raffles.
"It’s really crazy because if you know Long Beach, it’s really small and we do everything to protect our students, so it’s crazy that it got approved by the school board,” Napier added.
WLOX spoke with Tim Pierce, Long Beach School Board president, who said he and other school board members heard the concerns from Napier and other community members.
“We have resolved the issue surrounding the current raffle being offered by our athletic boosters,” Pierce said. “They have agreed to remove the firearms from the raffle and replace them with gift certificates. The gesture will give the board time to discuss and create a policy that will guide us in the future.”
