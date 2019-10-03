Judge denies summary judgment to excuse SRHS over alleged misdiagnosis

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of civil cases continues to mount against Singing River Health System in connection with Dr. Terry Millette, the pre-trial battles continue.
A decision made Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court prevented a hiccup in the cases brought by his former patients.
Attorneys for Singing River Health System sought 11 summary judgments from Judge James Bell.
They argued that Dr. Terry Millette was not employed with the system at the time he allegedly misdiagnosed cases of multiple sclerosis.
Attorney Tim Holleman, who is representing several of the former patients, objected.
“It ignores the fact that for the last ... up until 2016 … for six or seven years, he treated them for multiple sclerosis when they didn’t have it," Holleman said.
Judge Bell ruled the facts were not clear and denied the requests.
“Their argument is you make one diagnosis for multiple sclerosis, and that’s probably true. Once you have it, you have it forever,” Holleman said. “What’s not true is, when you don’t have multiple sclerosis, you should never have been diagnosed, and you continue to treat somebody with multiple sclerosis, that’s a problem.”
Singing River severed ties with Millette in November 2016 after questions were raised.
After that, former patients came to his defense with passionate pleas to bring him back.
Yet in January 2018, several patients decided to take legal action.
“Clearly every time you go to the doctor, the doctor must at that time determine whether or not you have a disease and continue to have it, and that’s our position, that there are continuing acts of negligence and diagnosis as you go along,” Holleman added.
There has been at least one out-of-court settlement reached by a former patient and Millette.
One motion Judge Bell granted to Singing River is the release of that settlement, including the amount of money, to be used in the trial. Millette’s attorney Jimmy Heidlberg was in court and said that the move is not much of a concern because most of the cases against his client have already been resolved.
Holleman said the first trial will with Singing River Health System included as a defendant will begin in March 2020.
He added that to date, more than 20 cases have been filed.
Attorneys for Singing River Health System said they could not comment on current litigation.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.