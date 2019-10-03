Gulfport police chief speaks out about teens and gun violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - All too often we see headlines involving children too young to even buy guns committing criminal acts with those same guns they’ve somehow gotten access to.
“We do see a disproportionate number of young people engaging in gun violence,” said Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania.
According to the Center for Disease Control, roughly three million children are directly exposed to gun violence each year, the Coast’s youth included. Let’s go back to May 21st when a night at the pool turned violent when a 13-year-old shot at two teenage girls.
“There we charged a 13-year-old as an adult, and for us, it was proper to do. But the other part of that is you question ’where did we fail in our society to have stopped that'," asked Chief Papania.
Crimes like the killing of 16-year-old Imani Rogers and more recently the 16-year-old shooter in Long Beach beg the question of where do underage teenagers procure these guns? Well, according to Chief Papania this is where we as a community can step up.
“It’s something for us to contemplate when a large number of our gun crimes are related to guns stolen out of cars, and then in our city, 90% of all our car burglaries are unlocked vehicles,” he explained.
That’s right by simply locking your car you can make a difference. The Chief stresses that this issue needs to be addressed collectively.
“I don’t know who doesn’t belong in the conversation. It’s everybody. But we need to look at this collectively in our community and see what each person’s role is to affect it,” Chief Papania explained.
As for the police department, they’re partnering with USM and Harrison County Youth Court to create a diversion program for high-risk youth in the hopes of leading teens onto a better path.
