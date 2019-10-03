Gautier deputy fire chief named new chief of Ocean Springs Fire Department

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In Ocean Springs, the months-long search for a new fire chief has finally ended with the hiring of Gautier Deputy Fire Chief Derek McCoy, who was unanimously hired by the board of aldermen Tuesday night.
The hiring of McCoy brings to an end a search which began in early June when longtime fire chief Jeff Ponson announced his retirement.
McCoy says the Ocean Springs and Gautier fire departments are similar in size and that’s one of the reasons he believes he will be a good fit there. He went on to say he believes he can take the new position and do something good with it.
“I think the Ocean Springs Fire Department is someplace I can excel," said McCoy. "Everything just worked out. I’m excited to get over there and get working. My entire career I’ve worked toward this goal and it’s finally come to fruition.”
Mayor Shea Dobson admitted relief the search was over.
“We’re glad to have this process behind us,” he said. “There were a lot of good candidates and we went around in circles trying to make the best decision. It was a hard decision, but I feel like Mr. McCoy will do a great job."
“He understands the needs of our department and he’s a local guy, so he understands the necessity of storm preparation, as well. He’s going to do a great job.”
McCoy has been in the fire service for 21 years, which includes 20 years with Gautier. He began his career with the Jackson Fire District in 1998. He said he will assume his duties as the new chief on Oct. 21.
