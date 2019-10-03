Drought worsens across Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Drought conditions have worsened across Mississippi, according to a new map released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Abnormally dry conditions have now expanded across all of coastal Mississippi and cover most of entire state. Burn bans are in effect for all of Mississippi.
Conditions have intensified to moderate drought in central & northern parts of the state.
It has been more than 30 days since our last measurable rainfall at the Gulfport airport.
All of coastal Mississippi is experiencing abnormally dry conditions in early October.
“Drought will probably continue to intensify this month since October is typically our driest month of the year,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.