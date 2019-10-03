Direct access to River Park in Pascagoula coming soon

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There will soon be an access road from Highway 90 directly into River Park in Pascagoula. City and county officials made the announcement Thursday morning.
The inside lane coming west into Ingalls will have an option to come directly into the boat launch area. It’s phase one of the project.
Mayor Dane Maxwell said this will allow for restaurants and residential developments.
“We’ve already got commitments to be out here. We’ve got fuel docks out here. There’s a lot of things already happening out here and the only problem that we had was getting here," said Maxwell. “We’re resolving that now."
The mayor continued: “It also makes it a lot easier to utilize these boat ramps here. We have four boat ramps, and they’re really nice boat ramps, and kayak launches and things like that. It’s just difficult to get to it. So I think this is going to fix all that.”
The groundbreaking on phase one of the project will happen in six to eight weeks. The cost is $1.5 million.
“This (funding) is coming from the legislature," explained the mayor. "Representative (Charles) Busby helped us get it. We started looking at the numbers and once we got the numbers working with Neel-Schaffer, he went up there and helped us get it.”
Phase two includes an exit road from the park.
“I think what we’re going to do is work on on extending the medians on I-10 on turning lanes so you can turn and go out east," he continued. "That’s another idea we’re working on. With Commissioner (Tom) King helping us, those guys are really on board, we’re going to find away to get it out.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.