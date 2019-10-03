Cruisin’ preparations happening at Centennial Plaza

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is gearing up for the 23rd Annual Cruisin’ the Coast event. Thousands of classic cars will converge on the Coast beginning this weekend. As usual, Centennial Plaza will serve as Cruisin’ Central.
For one week every October, Centennial Plaza is the place to be for classic car owners and people who love to see them. While events are held up and down the Coast, Centennial Plaza is Cruisin’ Central. Registration is scheduled for Monday morning, and Centennial Plaza will be buzzing.
For years, the old Veterans Affairs property was vacant but not anymore. The Centennial Plaza Resort has opened, and that means there are some big changes in 2019.
When classic car owners and spectators pull into the property for Cruisin’s week-long stay, the biggest change is the registration tent and vendor area. Because of extensive landscaping and the fountain, the set up is completely different.
“We moved that registration tent to the far southeast corner of the property instead of in the center. That’s not that big of a change. All the things we’re doing now have shifted a little bit to the east,” said CTC Executive Director Woody Bailey.
In past years, people who came to see the classic cars could park on the west side of the entrance. That will not be allowed this year. Instead, spectators will have to park off property.
“If you’re not a hotel guest or a classic car, you’ll be parking in our spectator lot which is on the very east side of Centennial Plaza. You will turn off of Highway 90 on the Arkansas Avenue,” Bailey said.
If anyone other than a Cruisin’ participant pulls into the property they will be directed down a one-way road to an exit-only gate onto Second Street. That will be used as an exit for classic cars as well.
The resort has put down new sod around parts of the property, so foot traffic will be limited to protect it.
Food tents managed by both CTC organizers and Centennial Plaza will be set up behind the Blue Marlin restaurant.
This has served as Cruisin’ Central for more than a decade, and the new Centennial Plaza has created some challenges. Cruisin’ officials will be ready to alter the format if that becomes necessary.
“We’re trying to get the kinks worked out, and we may make some changes on Monday. We think we have a great plan. We may have to tweak it. We’re working great with Centennial Plaza,” Bailey said.
For the first time since the site began serving as Cruisin’ Central, classic car owners can actually stay on the property.
Centennial Plaza has two hotels, and classic car owners from around the country are booking rooms, finding the set up convenient.
“The hotels are doing great. We’re high occupancy right now. We still have a little bit of room, so call us or go online. We’re super excited. We have the Oasis Resort with two buildings. That’s 152 rooms. Then we have the Grand Centennial with 63 rooms. We’re almost sold out,” said Director of Sales Angie Dearman.
Registration for Cruisin’ the Coast is set for 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved