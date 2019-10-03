Crews begin setup for Harbor Lights Festival

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If it’s October, it must be time for Christmas decorations, right?
Believe it or not, crews are already hard at work putting up equipment for the Harbor Lights Christmas celebration at Jones Park in Gulfport.
The event is in its fifth year and was named as one of the top 10 events in the Southeast in 2017.
The festival starts Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 31.
Jess Payne with the City of Gulfport’s Department of Leisure Services said they had a lot of requests to be open on Christmas day, so for the first time, they will make that happen.
There is a lot of work to be done, and city crews are building the whole festival this year.
“We started a little early this year to get ahead of the game,” Payne said. “We’ve got some new additions to the festival that we look forward to showcasing to the public. We wanted to get a head start on that, and so that’s what a lot of people are seeing this week are the big famous dancing trees that we have going up.”
Last year, 75,000 people attended the event.
Tickets are available online at gulfportharborlights.com.
