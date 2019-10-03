Cancer center group decorates bras for annual ‘Bras Across the River’ event

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - We are nearly a week out to the ninth annual ‘Bras Across the River’ event, and participants are getting creative with their donations.
It was a lunch break decorating session Thursday for a group of women at Singing River Health System’s Cancer Center in Pascagoula. They were hard at work putting the final touches on half a dozen bras.
The bras will then be draped across the Jack G. Hanson Memorial Bridge near Pelican Landing in Moss Point on Oct. 12.
“We wanted to be able to raise awareness for breast cancer," said Amy Linton.
It’s something the women hold close to their hearts. About 20% of patients at the Pascagoula location are being treated for breast cancer.
“All of my relatives found their breast cancer early," said Carol Cannon, who has three relatives who are breast cancer survivors.
“They were able to have it removed and receive treatment. They have been cancer-free for over now five years," she said.
Cannon said participating in “Bras Across the River” is therapeutic for her.
“Every year I participate in the walk across the bridge," she said. “It’s very important for awareness so people can learn, especially women, can learn to get their breast exams and get their mammograms done every year.”
Singing River Federal Credit Union organizes the event. They said this year, nearly 400 people are participating in the fun run. They’ll cross the bridge and get a glance at about 5,000 bras, all in support of breast cancer awareness.
If you’d like to donate a bra for the event, decorated or not - they can be dropped off at any Singing River Health System gift shop.
