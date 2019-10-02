Street lights outage on Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge raising safety concerns

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners say lights have fizzled out on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge for several weeks.
The distance and scenic view make the bridge a popular spot for exercise. However, the recent lack of light is forcing some runners to have a change of pace.
“I try to get out of this area by nightfall because there’s no lights and there’s a lot of homeless people in the area," said Jamie Barnes.
The repair process is stalled by a pending agreement between the cities of Ocean Springs and Biloxi and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“MDOT would completely redo those, change them all to LED, give us a turnkey product and then it would be on us to maintain," said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson.
MDOT proposed that it would fix the standing street lights and lights on the side of the bridge while Ocean Springs and Biloxi would be responsible for the power and operation of the lights, as well of landscaping of the area. Most of the outage is on the Biloxi end of the bridge.
“Most of the myself and Mayor Gilich did agree that Biloxi should get the brunt of that," Dobson said.
At Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting, Ocean Springs tabled the discussion for a later date. Several of the aldermen refused to pass the proposal as is, stating that the numbers won’t add up without additional details.
Dobson said, “I’m going to go back, I’m going to talk to Mayor Gilich, I’m going to talk to MDOT and get some more information on funding, prices and all that.”
As officials decide how to handle the issue, pedestrians hope clarity comes soon. “Considering the taxes we pay in both Biloxi and Ocean Springs and in the state, it should be a no brainer," said runner Carmen Beech.
Mayor Dobson says the proposal will be re-examined in the next board of aldermen meeting.
