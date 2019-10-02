Record-setting heat for now. Changes coming this weekend and next week.

Another round of record-setting heat is expected today with afternoon temperatures soaring back into the mid and perhaps upper 90s which is rare for October. We have only seen mid and upper 90s in October 5 times in the last 126 years in Biloxi. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance for showers. Thursday into Friday will also be mainly dry with only a slight chance for showers. A weak cold front arrives from the northwest by Saturday, possibly allowing for slightly lower humidity on Saturday. Then, a stronger cold front will approach the Gulf Coast from the northwest around next Tuesday and this one could draw in enough Gulf moisture for a few hit-or-miss showers before it arrives, mainly on Sunday and Monday. Would be nice to see some rain since drought conditions have recently developed across parts of our region. After the front early next week, there are signs our afternoon temperatures should be closer to normal in the 80s instead of the 90s and our mornings could be cooler with 60s instead of 70s. Hurricane Lorenzo remains no threat to the U.S. as it moves northeastward in the east Atlantic Ocean. We continue to track a west-northwest-moving disturbance located west of Jamaica which could enter the southern Gulf late this week, possibly leading to unsettled weather near the Yucatan Peninsula. There are no tropical systems threatening Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.