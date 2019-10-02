Long Beach mayor talks casinos, economic development at morning event

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Mayor George Bass talked about some of the city’s big plans Wednesday morning at his “Breakfast With the Mayor” event.
The city has three big economic development projects currently in the works: the Gateway beautification project, a planned casino on Highway 90, and the Beatline Road expansion plan.
Bass said the city is currently in negotiations with the developer on that planned casino development.
"It's a fantastic looking building,” Bass said after seeing the conceptual drawings. “I told them we've got to have something that will match our harbor, our community, that's going to be different from everyone else. We're in discussion as a board wanting to renegotiate the contract with them. We have a contract with them.”
Bass also says he hopes Long Beach citizens present and future will one day drive on a new and improved Beatline Road that will be four-lanes and run from Hwy. 90 north to I-10.
"Long Beach, Pass Christian, Harrison County would benefit from it,” Bass added. “It’s a good project and it’s a much-needed project.”
Bass added if a $25 million federal grant comes through, possibly by next month, they could begin the process.
And if those pieces fall into place, Bass says they’d both tie into the Gateway beautification project on the beach.
