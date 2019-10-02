Jackie Matthews named MACJC Defensive Player of the Week

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Jackie Matthews, who had a pick-six among his two interceptions against Co-Lin, has been named MACJC Defensive Player of the Week.
Matthews, a sophomore defensive back from Pinson, Ala., had both his interceptions in the first half of a 38-20 win over then-No. 11 Copiah-Lincoln. He returned the second 75 yards for a touchdown, making the score 24-0.
His 20-yard return earlier in the game set up another short touchdown drive. Matthews also had five total tackles in the game.
Gulf Coast moved from fourth to second in the national rankings following the victory. The Bulldogs entertain Southwest on Saturday for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Matthews is the second Gulf Coast player to receive a weekly award from the conference this year, joining linebacker Mike Smith. He is now eligible for NJCAA honors.