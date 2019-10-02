Headaches over the Popp’s Ferry Bridge continue for people in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Popp’s Ferry Bridge was closed again Tuesday.... TWICE!
The bridge opened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. and remained stuck in the open position for an hour and a half. Not long after it re-opened there was another malfunction, and traffic came to a halt again. These issues have become the norm for people in West Biloxi, but Tuesday’s troubles actually stemmed from preventative maintenance.
“Public works did routine maintenance around lunchtime. The crews thought it was going to be quick and to have hardly any delays to any traffic. Because the bridge is so old, and the mechanics of the bridge are so old, there was an unexpected hiccup that actually caused the bridge to stay stuck in the open position, which caused a longer delay,” said Cecilia Dobbs Walton, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist.
The malfunction was not related to the major repairs and upgrades that took place months ago on the more than 30-year-old bridge.
“We did have some recent upgrades, but that was to the electrical panel and a submarine cable that runs underneath that connects the electricity and a generator. What that really did was took the electrical panel from an analog system to a digital system," Dobbs Walton said.
But those upgrades don’t equate to a permanent fix to such an outdated structure.
“Going from a digital system, since it is an upgrade, the system is different. The electricity can get a hiccup every once in a while in the new digital panel, which can cause a switch to go out... which, of course, causes the bridge to get stuck,” Dobbs Walton told WLOX.
The city is working to get approval from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to replace the panel.
“Once we get that approval, the city will go to the city council for approval to receive the funds and move on with the repairs,” said Dobbs Walton.
But all is not lost.
According to Biloxi’s CAO, Mike Leonard, the city is in the infancy stages of building a new bridge. The $75,000,000 bridge is many years away.
The city has sent an environmental impact study to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the new bridge. Once that is approved, the city already has a little more than $700,000 budgeted for this fiscal year, which started Tuesday, to start buying land for the new bridge which is projected to lay along the east side of the current bridge.
