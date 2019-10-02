Jackson County woman gets to ‘come on down’ on The Price is Right

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1956, fans of The Price is Right have longed to hear three of the most famous words in television game show history - “Come on down!"
On Wednesday’s episode, a Jackson County woman got that chance.
Robin Adams is known to many around South Mississippi as a long-time dance instructor and the owner of Robin Adams Performing Arts Center in Pascagoula. But on Wednesday, she reached a national audience.
Robin is taking home quite a few prizes after appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the The Price is Right, which was taped weeks ago in Los Angeles.
Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to the Showcase Showdown but she did come home with a new TV, a foosball table, a digital camera, and a treadmill. Altogether, her winnings were valued at $8,700.
“Oh, it was awesome," said Robin. “Always on my bucket list of things to do! I could definitely become a game show junkie!”
Robin, along with some of her family and friends, gathered in Biloxi to watch the show. WLOX’s Chet Landry was there with them and will have more from Robin on what it was like appearing on stage with Drew Carey in the long-running and iconic game show.
Tune in to WLOX at 5 p.m to hear more about her experience!
