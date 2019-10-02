FEMA disaster recovery centers now open in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Lowndes and Warren counties to help people affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and backwater flooding from February and March.
“Whether you’re insured or underinsured, you may still be eligible for assistance with FEMA,” said FEMA representative Cheria Brown.
The DRC at Pemberton Square Mall in Vicksburg was buzzing with activity as dozens of people applied for federal aid.
“When an applicant comes to the DRC here in Vicksburg, they will be seen by applicant specialist, they will fill out a registration form, they will get a registration number, once they get that registration number within in a few days, they will get an inspector out to come out and inspect the damage and the inspector will note everything. Within a few days from the inspection, you will get a determination letter in the mail. If you are eligible for assistance you can select to have a check sent to you by the mail or you can have it deposited into your bank account, either way you have to have updated contact info,” said Brown.
Warren County is one of eight counties included in the recent disaster declaration.
Many homeowners and renters in the county were affected by the Yazoo Basin backwater flooding that affected close to 500,000 acres over six months.
“The assistance available with FEMA is rental assistance. You can get assistance to temporarily stay in a hotel if your home is not livable, and there’s also assistance for repairs to make my major or minor repairs to the home," said Brown. “As well as replacement of household items that may have been destroyed.”
FEMA officials say there are also other agencies at the center that could provide additional resources, including the U.S. small business administration.
“The interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 2.06% for up to 30 years and then for the businesses the rates are as low as 4% for up to 30 years. For nonprofits such as faith-based organizations, charities and things like that, 2.75% for up to 30 years,” said SBA Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Lawson.
