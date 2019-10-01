Vancleave teacher saves student from choking

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Teachers do great things for their students every day.
Sometimes they even save their lives.
A 7-year-old Vancleave Lower Elementary school second-grade student learned that last week when he stuffed a whole muffin in his mouth on a dare.
His teacher noticed something was wrong and went to help him. When she realized Dakkoda Jackson was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver on him.
Dakkoda was turning blue, the teacher later told his mom, and it took three tries to free the obstruction so he could breathe again.
Both Dakkoda and his mom are very grateful.
“Knowing that we have somebody watching over our children at school that knows the knowledge and saving mechanisms to save our children is very comforting," said Coraletta Jackson, Dakkoda’s mom.
The biggest message from the family was thank you.
“I am really blessed that I am alive right now,” said Dakkoda. “And thank you.”
The teacher didn’t want to attract attention to herself and declined to be interviewed for this story.
